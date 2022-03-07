Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 34,303 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,303 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.64% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 30.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 377,010 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 20.8% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 6.6% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 850,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 52,977 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 23.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 104,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

