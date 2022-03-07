Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 63,405 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,405 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 65.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.47 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 15,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $477,198.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

