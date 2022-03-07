Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.