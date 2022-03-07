Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 36,423 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 46.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genpact by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Genpact by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 283.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 25,325 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

