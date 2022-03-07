Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1,304.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,332 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 42,105 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Solar by 29.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 5,084.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $71.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

