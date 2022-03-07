Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,300 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $565,442,000 after purchasing an additional 329,265 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,485,000 after purchasing an additional 152,904 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,408 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,253,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $151,732,000 after acquiring an additional 80,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 49.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,945 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCI. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

RCI opened at $53.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $54.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.46%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

