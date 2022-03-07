Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 71,509 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,509 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after acquiring an additional 969,280 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,586,000 after acquiring an additional 652,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

NYSE CNP opened at $28.99 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

