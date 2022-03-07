Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $4.16 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,080 shares of company stock worth $4,873,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE H opened at $90.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.48.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
