Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now forecasts that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $74.11 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 239,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

