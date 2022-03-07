Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Update

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ JCTCF traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $7.44. 366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.36.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and the wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products, Pet, Fencing and Other, Seed Processing and Sales, and Corporate and Administration.
