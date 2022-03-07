John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 303.33 ($3.97).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WG. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.32) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.32) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

WG traded down GBX 9.85 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 158.30 ($2.07). 2,176,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.61. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 165.10 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 342.60 ($4.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.33.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson purchased 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,420.20 ($8,412.21). Also, insider David Kemp sold 13,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38), for a total value of £24,455.34 ($32,043.16). Insiders acquired 4,144 shares of company stock valued at $908,251 over the last quarter.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

