Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,650.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,650 ($22.14) and last traded at GBX 1,703 ($22.85), with a volume of 114509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,751.50 ($23.50).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JMAT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.68) to GBX 2,320 ($31.13) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.57) to GBX 2,600 ($34.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.04) to GBX 2,290 ($30.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.57) to GBX 2,550 ($34.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,443.33 ($32.78).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,901.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,323.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The stock has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,824 ($24.47) per share, for a total transaction of £328.32 ($440.52). Also, insider Chris Mottershead acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($26.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650 ($26,365.22). Insiders have acquired a total of 8,518 shares of company stock worth $17,405,332 over the last three months.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

