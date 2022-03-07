Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.00

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 49.60 ($0.67), with a volume of 1347568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.40 ($0.72).

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Joules Group from GBX 350 ($4.70) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £55.44 million and a PE ratio of 29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.60.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

