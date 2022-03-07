K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE:KBL traded up C$0.84 on Wednesday, hitting C$34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,748. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.42. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$32.02 and a 1 year high of C$47.22. The stock has a market cap of C$371.99 million and a P/E ratio of 39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

