Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 108,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 72,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

KALA stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $40.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.42.

KALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

