Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after purchasing an additional 393,975 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,653,000 after acquiring an additional 793,342 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,074,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,341,000 after acquiring an additional 774,057 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,960,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,780,000 after acquiring an additional 673,733 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.83. 5,082,693 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34.

