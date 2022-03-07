Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Sells 42 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,799.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $8.47 on Monday, reaching $251.61. 290,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,263. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.