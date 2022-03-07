Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Up 58.3% in February

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSPN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kaspien by 87.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaspien by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kaspien by 273.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaspien stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.58. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kaspien has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Kaspien had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaspien will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaspien from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

