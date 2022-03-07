Kcash (KCASH) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Kcash has a total market cap of $771,703.21 and $95,050.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kcash has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013547 BTC.

About Kcash

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

