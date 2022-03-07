KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.32.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

