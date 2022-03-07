Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

K has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.33.

TSE K opened at C$6.98 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.32 and a 1-year high of C$10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,635,354.40. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,111.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,503 shares of company stock valued at $419,560.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

