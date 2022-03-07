Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) Stock Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIIIU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 2.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000.

OTCMKTS:KIIIU opened at $9.75 on Monday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

