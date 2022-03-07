Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in February

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of KTYCF opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. Kits Eyecare has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

