KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) to announce $4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.02 and the lowest is $3.85. KLA reported earnings per share of $3.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $20.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.16 to $21.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $24.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.09 to $25.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. KeyCorp assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in KLA by 13.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,079,000 after buying an additional 96,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $332.10 on Monday. KLA has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

