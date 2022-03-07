Klever (KLV) Price Tops $0.0211 on Top Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Klever has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $71.82 million and $743,822.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.31 or 0.06640365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,735.92 or 0.99802047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047846 BTC.

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

