Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 31.8% in February

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADRNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cheuvreux downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.
OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $35.63.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
