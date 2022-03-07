Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $32.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,948,000 after acquiring an additional 304,732 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,059,000 after acquiring an additional 339,779 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $144.93 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $151.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

