Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,066 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $144.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.75. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.