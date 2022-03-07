Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,184 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $196.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.41 and a 200 day moving average of $203.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

