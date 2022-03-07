KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Up 34.5% in February

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 143,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

KVHI opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.66. KVH Industries has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.73.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KVH Industries by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in KVH Industries by 120.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in KVH Industries by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in KVH Industries by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries (Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.