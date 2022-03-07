KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Up 34.5% in February

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 143,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
KVHI opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.66. KVH Industries has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.73.
KVHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
