KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) has been given a €81.00 ($91.01) target price by Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

KWS stock traded down €2.80 ($3.15) during trading on Monday, hitting €59.90 ($67.30). The company had a trading volume of 40,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €71.08. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €63.30 ($71.12) and a 12 month high of €80.90 ($90.90). The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

