Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LBRMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.13. 4,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Labrador Iron Mines has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

About Labrador Iron Mines

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

