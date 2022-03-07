L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.08

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 248795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIQUY. HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

