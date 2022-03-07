Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.830-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $107.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.71%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

