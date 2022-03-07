Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.830-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LAMR stock opened at $107.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.22. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 104.71%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising (Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.