Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

LCSHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.73) to GBX 815 ($10.94) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.60) to GBX 781 ($10.48) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $534.87.

LCSHF stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

