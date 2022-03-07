Landbox (LAND) Market Cap Hits $78,209.16

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $78,209.16 and $127.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.22 or 0.06540977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,953.07 or 0.99850274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00046560 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

