Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,951,900 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 2,835,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Shares of Laramide Resources stock remained flat at $$0.57 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 218,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,502. Laramide Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. Its projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

