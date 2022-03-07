Laurentian Increases Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE AX.UN traded up C$0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.38. 445,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.85. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$10.31 and a twelve month high of C$13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.