Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $17.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $22.32.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
