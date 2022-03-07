Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $17.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $22.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $324,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

