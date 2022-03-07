LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €143.98 ($161.78).

A number of brokerages have commented on LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($177.53) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($178.43) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($174.16) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €110.90 ($124.61) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €116.12 and a 200 day moving average of €124.02. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($110.67).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

