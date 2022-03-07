Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.38. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

