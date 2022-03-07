Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,246 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after acquiring an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,381,000 after acquiring an additional 76,686 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,530,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,260,000 after acquiring an additional 77,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,542,000 after acquiring an additional 150,879 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $107.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average of $93.78. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

