LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Down to $15.81

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $15.20. LendingClub shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 15,013 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Get LendingClub alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 14,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $232,035.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $719,453. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.