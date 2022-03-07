LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Up 28.4% in February

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of LexinFintech stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $566.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $14.64.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LexinFintech Company Profile
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
