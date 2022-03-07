LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Up 28.4% in February

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of LexinFintech stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $566.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

