LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 177,598 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 25.8% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LG Display by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in LG Display by 24.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in LG Display by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,423,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPL shares. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

