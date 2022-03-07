LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 29,970 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.11% of Lululemon Athletica worth $56,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after acquiring an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after buying an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after buying an additional 120,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $609,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded down $16.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.30. 23,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,107. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.58. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

