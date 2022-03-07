LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 80,000 Shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.23% of N-able worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $621,625,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,344,000.
Shares of NABL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.53. 2,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,444. N-able Inc has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.
N-able Profile (Get Rating)
N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on N-able (NABL)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.