LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,086 shares during the period. Quidel makes up 2.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 1.60% of Quidel worth $89,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 45.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,088. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of -0.10.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Quidel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.