LGT Capital Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.50% of Ormat Technologies worth $22,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,605,000 after acquiring an additional 858,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,242,000 after acquiring an additional 61,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.30. 7,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $88.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

